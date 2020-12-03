New Delhi: In view of the growing farmers’ protest that has entered a week in the national capital, the Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday kept several roads closed, asking commuters to take alternate routes to enter and exit Haryana, or Uttar Pradesh. Vehicular movement is still shut at Singhu and Tikri borders as farmers remained firm to protest against the farm laws till their demands are heard. Also Read - Akshay Kumar Meets Yogi Adityanath, Discusses Possibilities For Film Shooting in Uttar Pradesh

Meanwhile, Chilla border on Noida link road is closed for traffic due to farmers protests near Gautam Budh Dwar at the Ghaziabad border. “People are advised to avoid Noida link road for going to Noida and use NH 24 and DND instead for Noida,” the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh: Journalist Burnt to Death For Writing Against Corrupt Pradhan, 3 Arrested

At Haryana-Delhi borders, Jharoda Border, Jhatikra Border is closed for any traffic movement. Also Read - Delhi Traffic Police Issues Fresh Advisory Amid Farmers' Protest | Know What Routes to Avoid

Traffic Alert Singhu border is still closed from both sides.

Lampur , Auchandi & other small borders also closed.Please take alternate routes.

Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba Chowk & GTK Road. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) December 3, 2020

Among the alternate routes for Haryana include Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders, the Delhi Traffic Police said. For Tikri, Badusarai Border is open only for two-wheeler traffic.

It must be noted that the Centre will hold another round of discussions with farmers today. The meeting is likely to take place at 9:30 AM today at Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence. The last round of talks between a group of more than 32 farmer union leaders and the government remained inconclusive.