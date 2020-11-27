Farmers Protest Today LIVE updates: The Delhi police has beefed up security at its border with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh (Rohtak-Jhajjar border, Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border), Delhi-Gurugram and Delhi-Jammu highway near Karna Lake in Karnal) to prevent thousands of farmers from entering the city on Friday. Notably, the farmers who started their journey towards the national capital as part of the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march, against the centre’s recently passed farm laws spent their night near the Panipat toll plaza at the National Highway. Also Read - Delhi Chalo: Defying Barricades, Water Cannons, Farmers Push Through Haryana; Security Beefed Up at Border Crossings | Key Points

Yesterday, several protesters and policemen were injured as farmers broke barricades and threw them down from a bridge ahead of the Punjab-Haryana border in Shambhu in Punjab’s Patiala and near Haryana’s Ambala. Also Read - Farmers' Protest: Air India Announces Waiver For Those Who Missed Flights Due to Traffic Disruption in Delhi-NCR

Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said that the metro services from NCR region to Delhi will remain suspended on Friday till further notice. “As advised by Delhi Police, Metro services will be available only from Delhi towards the NCR sections tomorrow. However, services from the NCR stations towards Delhi will not be available due to security reasons till further notice”, the DMRC had said in a tweet yesterday. Also Read - Delhi Chalo: Stopping Farmers From Agitation Goes Against Constitutional Spirit, Says Punjab CM

On the other hand, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his Punjab counterpart Captain Amarinder Singh entered into a Twitter war over farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ march. While Singh lambasted Khattar for stopping farmers from moving towards the national capital, calling it “totally undemocratic and unconstitutional”, the latter told the Punjab chief minister to stop “inciting innocent farmers”.

The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh and various factions of the Bharatiya Kisan Union have joined hands and formed a ‘Samyukta Kisan Morcha’ to press the central government to scrap the three new farm laws—the Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.

Despite objection from opposition parties, the Bills were passed by the Upper House in September through voice vote.

Stay tuned to this place for LIVE updates on farmers’ protest against Centre’s Farm Laws.

09:58 AM: Farmers from Punjab stopped from entering Delhi at Singhu border. “We have been doing a peaceful protest and we will continue it. We will enter Delhi protesting peacefully. In a democracy, one should be allowed to protest,” news agency ANI quoted a farmer as saying.

Delhi: Traffic jam at Delhi-Gurugram border, due to checking of vehicles by police, in view of farmers' protest march. CISF personnel also deployed on Delhi-Gurugram border. pic.twitter.com/VBPxwYoL1Q — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2020

09:41 AM: Commuters headed towards Delhi from other states say they’re facing problems after getting stuck on Delhi-Panipat Highway due to road blockade. “I’m coming from Jammu & was suppose to reach Delhi yesterday evening. We have no updates so far,” says Shivangi, a commuter.

09: 41 AM: A farmer says, “No matter what, we will proceed to Delhi. We are travelling with our families carrying ration for six-months.”

09:40 AM: A group of protesting farmers from Punjab reach Bahadurgarh



09:15 AM: Vehicles are not allowed towards Singhu Border. Interstate vehicles may take Western/Eastern peripheral expressway, said Delhi Traffic Police



#WATCH Police use tear gas shells to disperse protesting farmers at Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border). Farmers are headed to Delhi as part of their protest march against Centre's Farm laws. pic.twitter.com/Z0yzjX85J5 — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2020

09:02 AM: Police use tear gas shells to disperse protesting farmers at Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border). Farmers are headed to Delhi as part of their protest march against Centre’s Farm laws.

08: 07 AM: Farmers gathered at Rohtak-Jhajjar border, for ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest march against Centre’s farm laws



07:05 AM: The Delhi Police has already asked the farmers not to enter Delhi as they don’t have permission to protest in the city.

07:02 AM: Security tightened at Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border), in the wake of farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest march.



07:00 AM: Farmers participating in ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest march, stay for the night at the toll at Panipat Highway. A farmer, Robindeep Singh says, “We are carrying food enough to last a month, we have stove & other kitchen items. We are also carrying blankets to brave the cold.”