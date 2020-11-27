Farmers Protest Today LIVE updates: The Delhi police has beefed up security at its border with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh (Rohtak-Jhajjar border, Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border), Delhi-Gurugram and Delhi-Jammu highway near Karna Lake in Karnal) as thousands of protesting farmers resumed their onward journey on tractor-trailers towards the national capital to protest against the Centre’s recently passed farm laws. Yesterday, several protesters and policemen were injured as farmers broke barricades and threw them down from a bridge ahead of the Punjab-Haryana border in Shambhu in Punjab’s Patiala and near Haryana’s Ambala. Also Read - Farmers' Protest: Delhi Police Seeks AAP Govt's Approval To Convert 9 Stadiums Into Temporary Jails

Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said that the metro services from NCR region to Delhi will remain suspended on Friday till further notice. “As advised by Delhi Police, Metro services will be available only from Delhi towards the NCR sections tomorrow. However, services from the NCR stations towards Delhi will not be available due to security reasons till further notice”, the DMRC had said in a tweet yesterday. Also Read - Farmers Protest: Heavy Traffic Jam At Yamuna Expressway as Agitating Farmers Block Road

On the other hand, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his Punjab counterpart Captain Amarinder Singh entered into a Twitter war over farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ march. While Singh lambasted Khattar for stopping farmers from moving towards the national capital, calling it “totally undemocratic and unconstitutional”, the latter told the Punjab chief minister to stop “inciting innocent farmers”. Also Read - Farmers Protests: Entry, Exit Gates of 6 Delhi Metro Stations Closed

The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh and various factions of the Bharatiya Kisan Union have joined hands and formed a ‘Samyukta Kisan Morcha’ to press the central government to scrap the three new farm laws—the Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.

Despite objection from opposition parties, the Bills were passed by the Upper House in September through voice vote.

12:15 PM: Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh urged the Centre to immediately initiate talks with Kisan Unions to defuse the tense situation at the Delhi borders

आज अन्नदाता भाजपाई सल्तनत के अहंकार के खिलाफ सड़क पर है; अपनी खेती-किसानी बचाने के लिए सड़क पर है; अपना हक मांगने के लिए सड़क पर है। मगर अहंकार में चूर भाजपाई सल्तनत और प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी किसानों की आवाज सुनना तो दूर, उन पर ज़ुल्म कर रहे हैं। pic.twitter.com/8dMTIuniql — Congress (@INCIndia) November 27, 2020

12:05 PM: Delhi police has completely closed Tikri border for traffic movement. “Traffic intending to go towards Haryana is also closed. All motorists are advised to avoid this route in view of the protest by Kishan Sangharsh committee,” traffic police tweeted.

11:55 AM: Farmers groups, including women, heads towards Delhi while protesting & raising slogans on the main highway in Sirsa.

11:49 AM: Farmers from Punjab wait at the Shambhu border between Haryana and Punjab, near Ambala, to cross into Haryana to proceed to Delhi. Security deployed, barriers and water cannon vehicle placed at the border to prevent farmers from entering Haryana.

11:48 AM: Protesting farmers jump barricades in Sirsa, say they’re going to Delhi for their rights. “Whatever we do will be peaceful. We won’t harm any person or property. Even if we have to stay for a month, we will. Even if we have attain martyrdom, we will,” a farmer said.

11:46 AM: “I urge the Delhi Govt to deny permission for setting up temporary prisons. The farmer of our country is neither a criminal nor a terrorist. Right to protest peacefully is enshrined in Indian Constitution – Article 19(1) and protests are the hallmark of a free, democratic society”, tweeted Raghav Chadha. Earlier in the day, Delhi Police had sought permission from the Kejriwal-led government to convert nine stadiums into temporary prisons.

11:40 AM: Traffic jam at Yamuna Expressway as agitating farmers block the road. Police personnel present at the spot.

11:29 AM: Plumes of smoke seen as security personnel use tear gas to disperse farmers protesting at Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border). Farmers are headed to Delhi as part of their protest march against Centre’s Farm laws.



11:23 AM: Heavy security deployment, tear gas used as farmers headed for Delhi protest at Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border).

#WATCH Farmers use a tractor to remove a truck placed as a barricade to stop them from entering Delhi, at Tikri border near Delhi-Bahadurgarh highway pic.twitter.com/L65YLRlkBo — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2020

Security deployed, barriers placed at the Shambhu border between Haryana and Punjab, near Ambala, to stop the protesting farmers from proceeding to Delhi "We will ensure law and order is maintained," says SP Ambala pic.twitter.com/qBlXZ5r98J — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2020

10:35 AM: Entry & exit gates of Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, Bahadurgarh City, Pandit Shree Ram Sharma, Tikri Border, Tikri Kalan and Ghevra metro stations on Green Line are now closed, said Delhi Metro Rail Corporation



10:21 AM: Delhi Police seeks permission from Delhi Government to convert nine stadiums into temporary prisons.

09:58 AM: Farmers from Punjab stopped from entering Delhi at Singhu border. “We have been doing a peaceful protest and we will continue it. We will enter Delhi protesting peacefully. In a democracy, one should be allowed to protest,” news agency ANI quoted a farmer as saying.

Delhi: Traffic jam at Delhi-Gurugram border, due to checking of vehicles by police, in view of farmers' protest march. CISF personnel also deployed on Delhi-Gurugram border. pic.twitter.com/VBPxwYoL1Q — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2020

09:41 AM: Commuters headed towards Delhi from other states say they’re facing problems after getting stuck on Delhi-Panipat Highway due to road blockade. “I’m coming from Jammu & was suppose to reach Delhi yesterday evening. We have no updates so far,” says Shivangi, a commuter.

09: 41 AM: A farmer says, “No matter what, we will proceed to Delhi. We are travelling with our families carrying ration for six-months.”

09:40 AM: A group of protesting farmers from Punjab reach Bahadurgarh



09:15 AM: Vehicles are not allowed towards Singhu Border. Interstate vehicles may take Western/Eastern peripheral expressway, said Delhi Traffic Police



#WATCH Police use tear gas shells to disperse protesting farmers at Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border). Farmers are headed to Delhi as part of their protest march against Centre's Farm laws. pic.twitter.com/Z0yzjX85J5 — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2020

09:02 AM: Police use tear gas shells to disperse protesting farmers at Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border). Farmers are headed to Delhi as part of their protest march against Centre’s Farm laws.

08: 07 AM: Farmers gathered at Rohtak-Jhajjar border, for ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest march against Centre’s farm laws



07:05 AM: The Delhi Police has already asked the farmers not to enter Delhi as they don’t have permission to protest in the city.

07:02 AM: Security tightened at Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border), in the wake of farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest march.



07:00 AM: Farmers participating in ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest march, stay for the night at the toll at Panipat Highway. A farmer, Robindeep Singh says, “We are carrying food enough to last a month, we have stove & other kitchen items. We are also carrying blankets to brave the cold.”