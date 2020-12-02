New Delhi: After a marathon meeting with farmers who have been agitating in Delhi against Centre’s three agricultural laws, the government on Tuesday failed to reach a conclusion as the group of Kisan unions remained firm on that their protest will continue. As a result, the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march by farmers in the national capital entered a week on Wednesday. The farmers have agreed to come for a second round of talks at Vigyan Bhawan tomorrow (December 3). Also Read - Indian Overseas Congress Germany Decides to Donate Rs 1 crore To Help Farmers

The meeting was headed by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and accompanied by Railways and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce Som Parkash, also an MP from Punjab. It continued for more than two hours.

The government also gave a proposal to form a committee to study the three contentious farms laws and resolve their issues that met with a cold response by representatives of 35 agitating organisations during their meeting with three union ministers to resolve the issues raised by agitating farmers.

Here are the live updates from farmers’ protest today:

7.23 AM: The Northern Railways has cancelled four trains – Amritsar-Ajmer, Dibrugarh-Amritsar, Amritsar-Dibrugarh, Bhatinda-Varanasi-Bhatinda – and diverted a few others in light of the farmers’ protest in the western states of Punjab and Haryana,

Highlights from Day 6:

The national capital’s border points were under heavy police deployment with concrete barriers and multilayered barricades put in place as farmers agitating against the Centre’s new Agri laws blocked the Delhi-Noida border.

A total of five border points, including Singhu and Tikri, where the farmers are agitating have been closed due to the protest.

Earlier in the day, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekar Azad joined the protesting farmers at the Delhi-Ghazipur border along with hundreds of his supporters and demanded that the new farm laws be withdrawn immediately.

Also, Bilkis Dadi, the octogenarian who was the face of the months-long anti-citizenship law protest in the national capital’s Shaheen Bagh and featured in the Time magazine, was stopped by the Delhi Police personnel at the Singhu Border where thousands of farmers have been demonstrating, officials said.

Hundreds of farmers gathered at the Noida and Delhi border on Tuesday, stopping traffic movement on a key route connecting Uttar Pradesh with the national capital. Protesting farmers said they will not go back to their home until their demands are fulfilled by the Centre.