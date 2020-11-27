Farmers Protest Today LIVE updates: The Delhi police has beefed up security at its border with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh (Rohtak-Jhajjar border, Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border), Delhi-Gurugram and Delhi-Jammu highway near Karna Lake in Karnal) to prevent thousands of farmers from entering the city on Friday. Notably, the farmers who started their journey towards the national capital as part of the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march, against the centre’s recently passed farm laws spent their night near the Panipat toll plaza at the National Highway. Also Read - Delhi Chalo: Defying Barricades, Water Cannons, Farmers Push Through Haryana; Security Beefed Up at Border Crossings | Key Points

Yesterday, several protesters and policemen were injured as farmers broke barricades and threw them down from a bridge ahead of the Punjab-Haryana border in Shambhu in Punjab’s Patiala and near Haryana’s Ambala. Also Read - Farmers' Protest: Air India Announces Waiver For Those Who Missed Flights Due to Traffic Disruption in Delhi-NCR

Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said that the metro services from NCR region to Delhi will remain suspended on Friday till further notice. “As advised by Delhi Police, Metro services will be available only from Delhi towards the NCR sections tomorrow. However, services from the NCR stations towards Delhi will not be available due to security reasons till further notice”, the DMRC had said in a tweet yesterday. Also Read - Delhi Chalo: Stopping Farmers From Agitation Goes Against Constitutional Spirit, Says Punjab CM

On the other hand, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his Punjab counterpart Captain Amarinder Singh entered into a Twitter war over farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ march. While Singh lambasted Khattar for stopping farmers from moving towards the national capital, calling it “totally undemocratic and unconstitutional”, the latter told the Punjab chief minister to stop “inciting innocent farmers”.

