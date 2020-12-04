New Delhi: The deadlock between protesting farmers and the government continued after a seven-hour long meeting at Vigyan Bhawan yesterday, as the representatives of farmer organisation remained firm that they don’t want any amendments in the agricultural laws. “Our movement against farm laws will continue and we’ll definitely take back something from the government, be it bullets or a peaceful solution. We’ll come back for more discussions with them,” said Chanda Singh, a member of the farmer delegation after the meeting. Darshanpal, leader of the Krantikari Kisan Union of Punjab stated that the government has agreed to make some amendments in the farm laws, remove agriculture from the law to prevent pollution, and assured us about the MSP. The government called for a meeting again on December 4, but farmer organisations asked it to do it on December 5 so that we can decide on our strategy on December 4. Also Read - Moderna Coronavirus Vaccine Can Help Produce Antibodies That Last For Atleast 3 Months: Study

07:20 AM: Tikri, Jharoda Borders are closed for any traffic movement. Badusarai border is open only for light motor vehicle like cars and two-wheelers. Jhatikara Border is open only for two-wheeler traffic, the Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory.

07:14 AM: Gazipur border on NH 24 is closed for traffic from Gaziabad to Delhi due to farmers protests. People coming to Delhi are advised to use Apsara/ Bhopra/DND, said Delhi Traffic Police