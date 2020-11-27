New Delhi: A day after halting its services for security reasons because of the ongoing farmers protest, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Friday resumed services across all lines after 5:30 PM. Issuing a statement, the DMRC further stated that the services on Saturday will run as usual. Also Read - Delhi Chalo: Centre Urges Agitating Farmers to End Protest, Invites Them For Talks on December 3

“Services normal at all corridors from 5:35 PM onwards,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted, adding that the services will be regular on all lines on Saturday. Also Read - ‘Don't Bite Hands That Feed You’: AAP Launches Scathing Attack on Centre, Supports Farmers

The Delhi Metro on Friday morning announced the closure of exit and entry gates at six metro stations on the Green Line due to security reasons. Also Read - Delhi Chalo: Rahul Gandhi Backs Protesting Farmers, Says Modi Govt Will Have To Take Back 'The Black Law'

“Entry & exit gates of Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, Bahadurgarh City, Pandit Shree Ram Sharma, Tikri Border, Tikri Kalan and Ghevra stations on Green Line are now closed,” the DMRC tweeted.

The Delhi Metro authorities had earlier announced that services from neighbouring cities will remain suspended on Friday.

“As advised by Delhi Police, Metro services will be available only from Delhi towards the NCR sections. However, services from the NCR stations towards Delhi will not be available due to security reasons till further notice. However, metro services will be available from Delhi towards the NCR sections,” DMRC had said.

The development comes as farmers had assembled near the borders in tractor-trolleys laden with rations and essentials for their proposed Delhi march. The farmers’ bodies have said they will hold a dharna wherever they are stopped from moving towards the national capital to demand the repeal of the new farm laws.