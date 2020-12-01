New Delhi: In wake of protesting farmers blocking the Delhi to UP Link road, the national capital’s Traffic Police had issued an advisory requesting commuters travelling to Noida to take a U-turn from Ghazipur-Akshardham flyover and take the Sarai Kale Khan route. Also Read - Farmers' Protest: Delhi Govt Notifies One Farm Law, Examining Other Two

Announcing that the Singhu border is still closed from both sides and Lampur, Auchandi and other small borders are also closed, the Delhi Traffic Police have appealed the commuters to take alternate routes. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba Chowk and GTK Road, they said. Also Read - Shaheen Bagh Dadi Bilkis Bano Detained by Delhi Police Soon After Joining Farmers Protest

The police further added that since traffic is very heavy at the moment due to the ongoing farmers’ protest, commuters should also avoid outer ring road from Signature bridge to Rohini and vice versa, GTK road and NH 44. Also Read - Unwarranted And Ill-informed: MEA Reacts to Justin Trudeau’s Remarks on Farmers Protest in India

Earlier this morning, queues of vehicles clogged the roads in various parts of the national capital as police kept the Singhu and Tikri borders with Haryana closed for traffic and heightened checking at other places in view of the ongoing farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s new farm laws.

The closure of borders has also resulted in heavy traffic on other alternate routes between Delhi and Haryana.

More protesters converged near the borders of the national capital as the stir by farmers against the agriculture laws appeared to intensify, prompting the Delhi Police to enhance security and place concrete barriers at all entry points from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

The farmers, who on Sunday had announced that they would block five points of entry into Delhi in coming days while rejecting the Centre’s offer to hold talks once they move to the Burari ground, said they have come for a decisive battle and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to listen to their “mann ki baat”.

Peaceful protests were underway at both the Singhu and Tikri borders, where farmers had gathered from Punjab and Haryana, for the sixth day.

The numbers of farmers at the Ghazipur border also swelled, with more joining them from Uttar Pradesh.