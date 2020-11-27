New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Friday sought permission from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to use the city’s nine stadiums as temporary jails due to the farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ march, government sources said on Friday. Also Read - Farmers Protest: Police Fire Tear Gas Shells To Disperse Farmers at Singhu Border | Watch

"In view of the farmers' march, the Delhi Police have asked the Delhi government for permission to use nine stadiums as temporary jails to keep the detained or arrested farmers," a source said.

On Friday morning, the Delhi Police used tear gas at the Singhu Border to disperse protesting farmers who are heading towards the national capital as part of the march to protest the Centre's new farm laws.

There is a heavy police deployment of security personnel with sand-laden trucks and water cannons stationed, usage of barbed wire for fencing at the Singhu Border to prevent the protesters from entering the city.

Police said they will not allow the agitating farmers to enter Delhi.

(With inputs from PTI)