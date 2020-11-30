New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police on Monday advised commuters to take alternate routes to enter and exit Haryana, amid the ongoing protests by farmers at Singhu and Tikri borders. Also Read - Delhi: Vehicular Traffic on Ashram Chowk Towards Bhogal to be Affected For 3 Days Due to Ongoing Work

Both the border points at Singhu and Tikri are closed as the farmers have rejected the Centre’s offer to hold talks over the farm laws opposed by them. Also Read - Independence Day Celebrations at Red Fort: List of Roads to Remain Closed From Tomorrow in Delhi

The Delhi Traffic Police tweeted, “Singhu Border is still closed from both sides. Please take alternate route. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba Chowk & GTK road. Traffic is very very heavy. Please avoid outer ring road from signature bridge to Rohini & vice versa, GTK road, NH 44 & Singhu borders.” Also Read - Independence Day 2020: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory, Check Which Roads Are Blocked Till August 15

Traffic Alert Singhu Border is still closed from both sides. Please take alternate route.Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba Chowk & GTK road.Traffic is very very heavy. Please avoid outer ring road from signature bridge to Rohini &Vice versa, GTK road, NH 44 & Singhu borders — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) November 30, 2020

In another tweet, it said Tikri border is also closed for traffic movement and Jharoda, Dhansa, Daurala Jhatikera, Badusari, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam vihar and Dundahera borders were open and available to Haryana.

Traffic alert Tikri border is closed for any Traffic Movement.

Available Open Borders to Haryana are following Borders Jharoda,Dhansa ,Daurala Jhatikera,Badusari,Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8,Bijwasan/Bajghera,Palam vihar and Dundahera borders — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) November 30, 2020

The closure of borders has also resulted in heavy traffic on other alternate routes between Delhi and Haryana.

The agitating farmers demanding scrapping of the newly enacted farm laws have also warned to close all five entry points to the national capital.

Traffic congestion at Delhi-Gurugram (Haryana) border in view of #FarmersProtest. DCP South-West, Ingit Pratap Singh says, "We haven’t received any inputs on farmers coming here. We are taking precautionary measures and preparing for the same at both Singhu and Tikri border." pic.twitter.com/JRivic29N1 — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2020

After a meeting of over 30 farmer groups on Sunday, their representatives said they will not move to the Burari ground for their protest as suggested by the Centre.

They said the farmers will not accept any conditional dialogue and will block all five entry points to Delhi.

(With inputs from PTI)