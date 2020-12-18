New Delhi: Farm laws have not been introduced overnight, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday as he addressed farmers in Madhya Pradesh amid the ongoing Kisan Andolan on Delhi borders. “Farm Laws have not been introduced overnight. Over the last 20-30 years, central government and state governments had detailed discussions on these reforms. Agriculture experts, economists and progressive farmers have been demanding reforms,” said PM Modi while addressing farmers at the ‘Kisan Kalyan’ event in Raisen through video conferencing. PM Modi not only addressed farmers’ concerns over agriculture laws & MSP but also attacked opposition parties for misguiding farmers. The Prime Minister further said, those who have started this movement in the name of farmers, when they had a chance to run the government or become part of the government, what they did back then, the country needs to remember. Also Read - 'Farm Laws Wapas Jao': Artist Comes up With Punjabi Version of 'Bella Ciao' to Support Farmers' Protest | WATCH

Here's what PM Modi said on farm laws:

1) "Political parties should stop misguiding farmers. It's been 6-7 months since Farm laws were implemented. But now suddenly, games are being played to plough one's own political land through a web of lies."

2) "Today Rs 16 thousand crores are being transferred into the bank accounts of 35 lakhs farmers of Madhya Pradesh."

3) "Today, several farmers have been given Kisan Credit Card. Earlier, they were not available to all farmers. But we changed rules to make Kisan Credit Card available to all farmers across the country."

4) "Farm Laws have not been introduced overnight. Over last 20-30 years, central govt & state govts had detailed discussions on these reforms. Agriculture experts, economists & progressive farmers have been demanding reforms."

5) "I request all political parties with folded hands, please keep all the credit. I'm giving credit to all your old election manifestos. I just want ease in the life of farmers, I want their progress & want modernity in agriculture."

6) "Those who've started this movement in the name of farmers, when they had a chance to run the govt or become part of govt, what they did back then, the country needs to remember. Today, I want to bring their deeds in front of countrymen & farmers."

7) "If we'd to remove MSP, why would we implement Swaminathan Commission report? Our govt is serious about the MSP, that's why we declare it before sowing season every year. This makes it easy for farmers to make calculations."

8) "Swaminathan Commission report is biggest proof of how ruthless these people can be. These people sat on Swaminathan Commission report recommendations for 8 long years…They ensured that their govt doesn't have to spend much on farmers, so they kept report under wraps."

PM Narendra Modi’s statement comes at the time when farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against three newly enacted farm laws- Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.