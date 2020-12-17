The Gazipur Border (Delhi-UP border) was closed on Thursday due to the Farmers’ Protest. The Delhi Traffic Police said that commuters coming to the national capital are advised to take an alternative route. Earlier today, disruption of traffic movement on key routes in the national capital was reported as farmers continued to camp at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur border. Also Read - Arvind Kejriwal Tears Farm Bill Copies In Delhi Assembly, Says 'Every Farmer Has Become Bhagat Singh'

According to the city police, Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Sabholi and Mangesh borders are closed. Commuters have been advised to take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad and Singhu school toll tax borders, while traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road, they said. Also Read - AAP Government Tables Resolution Against Centre's Farm Laws, MLA Tears Copies in Delhi Assembly

The Outer Ring Road, GTK road and NH-44 should be avoided, the police said. Also Read - Diljit Dosanjh vs Kangana Ranaut Again: Singer Asks Her to 'Keep Ears Wide Open' And Learn About Farmers' Protest

Those travelling to Haryana can take Jharoda (only single carriageway), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera Borders, the police said.

Gazipur border also remains closed for traffic coming from Gaziabad to Delhi. Commuters have been advised to take alternate routes via Anand Vihar, DND, Chilla, Apsara and Bhopra borders, they added. Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

However, protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandis, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

The Supreme Court earlier today acknowledged the right of farmers to non-violent protests and mooted the idea of putting on hold the contentious farm laws to enable negotiations with agitating farmers which was opposed by the Centre saying agriculturists would then not come forward for the talks.

The apex court, which made it clear that the issue of farmers’ protest and the right to move freely of others would be dealt on priority and not the validity of laws at the moment, also said it was thinking of setting up an “impartial and independent” panel of agriculture experts and farmer unions to resolve the impasse.

The top court said it was of the view that the farmers’ right to protest should not infringe the fundamental rights of others to move freely and in getting essential food and other supplies as right to protest cannot mean blockade of the entire city.

The apex court, which said it was worried with the way things are going on, was told by both the Centre and one of the farmers union that the negotiations are not happening at the moment.

It also said farmers cannot keep on protesting without talking to the government.

You continue the protest. You have the right. But you have a purpose also and that purpose is served only if you talk, discuss and reach a conclusion, a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said but added that in a democracy, police and authorities have to be given power to prevent the protestors from infringing the rights of others.

The bench said it would pass order on constituting a committee only after hearing all the parties including the protesting farmer unions and putting on hold the implementation of new agri laws by the Centre would enable negotiations with farmers.

However, Attorney General K K Venugopal opposed the suggestion and said if the implementation of the farm laws are put on hold then farmers would not come forward for negotiations.

The top court said it was not asking the Centre to stay the farm laws but only suggesting that its implementation be put on hold for the time being to enable the farmers to talk with the government.