New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory on Monday in view of the farmers' protest at the borders.

Gazipur border has been closed for traffic coming from Gaziabad to Delhi. People have been advised to take alternate route for coming to Delhi via Anand Vihar, DND, Chilla, Apsara and Bhopra borders.

The borders of Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Sabholi and Mangesh are also closed. The traffic advisory said people should take alternate routes instead such as Lampur, Safiabad and Singhu school toll tax borders.

Further, traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road in view of the protests. People have been advised to avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK road and NH-44.

Farmer leaders on Monday began their day-long hunger strike against the Centre’s new farm laws and said protests will be held at all district headquarters later in the day, even as more people are expected to join ongoing agitation at Delhi border points.

Farmer leader Baldev Singh said, “Representatives of farmer unions have started their hunger strike at Singhu Border.”

On Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he would also observe a day-long fast on Monday and appealed to the central government to shun ego and scrap the legislations.

A large group of farmers on Sunday blocked the key Delhi-Jaipur national highway when it was stopped by police on Haryana-Rajasthan border.

As part of the nationwide protest, dharnas will be staged at all district headquarters across the country on Monday.

In view of nationwide protest, the Delhi Police has enhanced security at city border points.

(With inputs from PTI)