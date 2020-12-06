New Delhi: Minister of state for agriculture Kailash Choudhary on Sunday said that the government is ready to give in writing that MSP (minimum support price) will continue. He also asked farmers to not get ‘lured by those who are trying to score political benefits from the ongoing agitation’. Also Read - Centre May Call Special Parliament Session to Amend Sections of New Farm Laws: Reports

The minister further accused the Congress party of instigating farmers and said that some political leaders are trying to add fuel to the fire. “I have faith in PM Modi’s leadership and farmers. I’m sure farmers will never make a decision that will cause unrest anywhere in the country. These laws have provided the freedom to them. I don’t think the real farmers, working in their farms, are bothered about it”, he told news agency ANI. Also Read - Farmers' Protest: 5th Round of Talks Remain Inconclusive, Next Meet on Dec 9; Bharat Bandh on Dec 8 | Top Points