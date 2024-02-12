Farmers’ Protest: Haryana Converts 2 Stadiums Into Makeshift Jails to Keep Detained Protesters

Farmers Protest Latest Update: Chaudhary Dalbir Singh Indoor Stadium in Sirsa, and Guru Gobind Singh Stadium in Dabwali have been converted into temporary jails to keep the protesting farmers in case their march goes ahead.

Farmers’ Protest Latest Update: Ahead of the planned protest called by the farmers, the Haryana government has converted two large stadiums into temporary jails to keep the detained protesters. As per a report by NDTV, the Chaudhary Dalbir Singh Indoor Stadium in Sirsa, and Guru Gobind Singh Stadium in Dabwali have been converted into temporary jails to keep the protesting farmers in case their march goes ahead.

The report said in case of any untoward situation, farmers who are detained or arrested in large numbers will be kept in the temporary jails.

At the same time, the authorities in Delhi have also beefed up security at the borders with concrete blocks at many places. With spikes and barbed wires at the borders, thousands of police personnel have been deployed along the interstate border.

In the meantime, the Centre has invited the farmer unions for another round of meeting to discuss their demands.

The development comes as the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and several farmer associations, mostly from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab have called the protest to press forth their demand to the Centre to accept it, including the enactment of a law to guarantee a minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police on Sunday imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in North-East Delhi and at the borders with neighbouring Uttar Pradesh to avoid any untoward incidents and ensure law and order.

The city police also announced the imposition of Section 144 in Shahadara and Gandhi Nagar areas of the Capital, effectively banning large gatherings until March 11.

This decision comes ahead of the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march organised by approximately 200 farmers’ unions to press for a raft of demands, including a separate law to ensure Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farm produce and the withdrawal of cases filed against them during previous demonstrations.

“Information has been received that some farmer organisations have given a call to their supporters to gather/march to Delhi on 13th February for their demands of the law on MSP and others. They are likely to sit at the border of Delhi till their demands are met. In order to avoid any untoward incident and to maintain Law and Order, a precautionary Order of section 144 Criminal Procedure Code, 1973, is required to be issued to save the lives and property in the area,” read an order issued by Delhi Police on Sunday.

“As many as 1,000 to 1,500 Delhi Police personnel will be deployed in each of these border areas. However, the pattern of deployment and the number of personnel will change as per the situation in these areas. Apart from this, iron containers and cemented barricades are also being put up in the borders and will be used as and when needed,” a source told ANI.

