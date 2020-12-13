New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that he will fast tomorrow and urged all his supporters and fellow AAP workers to join the hunger strike and stand in solidarity with the thousands of farmers who have been protesting in the national capital since last month. Kisan Unions, who have been firm on their demand against the Centre’s three farm laws, called on a nationwide hunger strike on Monday. Also Read - A 'Pizza Langar' for Those Who Give Us Dough: Amritsar Youths Earns Praises for Distributing Pizzas to Protesting Farmers

“I will hold a one-day fast tomorrow in support of farmers’ protests. I appeal to AAP workers, supporters and the public to observe one-day fast in support of farmers. The Centre should immediately accept all demands of farmers protesting the laws and bring a bill to guarantee MSP (minimum support price),” Kejriwal said in a virtual press briefing. Also Read - Mahatma Gandhi Statue Vandalised In Washington by Khalistan Supporters, Indian Embassy Takes Up Matter With US Govt

“Thousands of people support the farmers in their struggle… These new laws are harmful for the country. They decriminalise profiteering and hoarding. They will help prices go up,” he said. Also Read - Farmers' Protest LIVE: 'Will Fast in Solidarity With Kisans,' Says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

The hunger strike will be held across states from 8 AM to 5 PM tomorrow, the farmer unions noted. They will block all Delhi borders and headquarters to stage their dharna.

“Some central govt ministers & BJP leaders are saying that farmers are anti-national. Many ex-servicemen, national & international players, singers, celebrities, doctors, traders are supporting the farmers. I want to ask BJP – are all these people also anti-nationals?” the Delhi CM pointed out.

Earlier today, the Delhi police detained Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Raghav Chadha and Atishi Marlena as they tried to hold a protest near Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi LG Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s residences respectively.

Meanwhile, thousands of farmers blocked the Delhi-Jaipur highway today to take out a tractor morcha in an agitation against the Centre.

Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the central government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of MSP and do away with the mandi system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.