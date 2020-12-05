New Delhi: In the wake of farmers’ protest, the Western Railway has diverted and short terminated several trains on Friday. Notably, the farmers have been protesting against The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 since they were passed in September. Also Read - Yuvraj Singh's Father Yograj Gets Trolled by Twitterati For Hate Speech Amid Farmers Protest

Check List of trains diverted, short terminated

Train No. 02904 Amritsar-MMCT: "Due to Kisan agitation, Train No. 02904 Amritsar-MMCT JCO 04.12.2020 will be diverted via Amritsar-Tarn Taran-Beas instead of Amritsar-Jandiala-Beas. Passengers are requested to kindly take note of these changes", said the Western Railway

Train No.02925 BDTS-Amritsar Special: Bandra Terminus-Amritsar Special train will be short terminated at Chandigarh and will remain partially cancelled between Chandigarh and Amritsar.

Train No.02926 Amritsar-BDTS Special: Amritsar-Bandra Terminus Special train will short originate from Chandigarh on December 7 and will remain partially cancelled between Amritsar and Chandigarh

Meanwhile, serpentine queues of vehicles clogged the roads in parts of the national capital on Saturday as the Delhi Police kept the Singhu and Tikri borders with Haryana closed for traffic and heightened checking at other places in view of the ongoing protest. The closure of borders has also resulted in heavy traffic on other alternate routes between Delhi and Haryana.