Farmers Protest LIVE: A delegation of farmers will meet Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday to discuss their demands and resolve the issue. The fifth round of meeting is expected to begin at around 2 PM at Vigyan Bhawan. On Thursday, the fourth round of talks between the Centre and farmers’ representatives did not reach any conclusion, but the government agreed to make some amendments in the farm laws. However, the protesters remained adamant and they refused to stop protests till the three farm laws are repealed. Also Read - Farmers Threaten to Intensify Protest, Call For Bharat Bandh on Dec 8, 5th Round of Talks With Centre Today

On the other hand, agitating farmers last night announced a ‘Bharat Bandh’ on December 8 and said they would occupy toll plazas on that day. Addressing a press conference, farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chadoni said if the Centre does not accept their demands during Saturday’s talks, they will intensify their agitation against the new farm laws. The farmers are protesting against The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Also Read - ‘Kejriwal Lies, Khattar Thrashes’: Punjab CM Again Attacks His Neighbouring Counterparts Amid Protests

Here are the live updates from the day 10th of the farmers’ protest: Also Read - Farmers' Protest: Tikri, Jharoda Borders Closed For Traffic Movement