New Delhi: The Delhi Police has beefed up security at various border points by deploying extra personnel as farmers yesterday announced a further intensification of their ongoing protest against the Centre’s new farm laws. “Measures have also been taken to ensure commuters do not face inconvenience at places were protest are being staged”, a senior police officer said. The Delhi Traffic Police is also constantly updating people about open and closed routes on its Twitter handle. Sticking to their demands, farmer leaders Saturday said they are ready to hold talks with the government but will first discuss repealing the three legislations. Also Read - Farmers Protest Intensifies Despite PM's Appeal, Agitators to Block Delhi-Jaipur Highway Today | Key Points

Addressing a press conference at Singhu Border, farmer leader Kanwalpreet Singh Pannu said that thousands of farmers will start their ‘Delhi Chalo’ march from Rajasthan’s Shahjahanpur through the Jaipur-Delhi Highway at 11 am on Sunday. He had stated that farmers from other parts of the country are also on their way to join the protesters here and they will take the agitation to the next level in the coming days. Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell their products anywhere in the country. However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandi system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates. Also Read - Government's Doors Open For Talks, Says Piyush Goyal After 'Farmers' Agitation Infiltrated by Leftist, Maoist Elements' Remark

Also Read - Protesting Farmers to Block Delhi-Jaipur Highway Tomorrow, Security at Capital's Borders Increased