New Delhi: “Our Government will convince the farmers, explain and find a way through dialogue”, said Union Minister Nitin Gadkar, as farmers continued their protest against the Centre’s new agricultural laws. We are dedicated to farmers and is ready to accept the suggestions given by them. There will not be any injustice with farmers in our government. There are some elements who are trying to misguide farmers by misusing this protest. This is wrong. Farmers should try to understand the three laws,” the minister said. He asserted that if there is no dialogue, it can lead to miscommunication, to controversy and sparring. If there is a dialogue, then issues will be resolved, the whole thing will end, farmers will get justice, they’ll get relief. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet members of the farming community, including Sikh cultivators in Gujarat, during a visit to Kutch district today. Modi will be at Dhordo in Kutch to lay the foundation stones for several projects coming up in different parts of the border district. Also Read - Farmers Observe Day-long Hunger Strike Over Farm Laws, Govt Says Ready to Hold Talks Again | Key Points

