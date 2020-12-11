New Delhi: Two IPS officers, who were leading the police force at the Delhi-Haryana Singhu border where farmers are protesting against three farm laws, have tested positive for COVID-19. The Delhi police officers who tested positive has been identified as Outer North Deputy Superintendent of Police (DCP) Gaurav and Additional DCP Ghanshyam Bansal. This comes on the 16th day of the farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s farm laws. Also Read - 'My Contribution to a Good Cause': Farmer's Son Gives Away Free Sweaters & Jackets at Singhu Border

With no let-up in the farmers protest against the Centre’s new farm laws, the Delhi Police has intensified its security arrangements and suggested alternative routes to commuters entering or exiting the city. As part of their ‘Delhi Chalo’ march, farmers have been staging protests at four busy border points of the national capital – Singhu, Noida, Ghazipur and Tikri – to press their demands for repealing the agri-marketing laws.

Yesterday, farmer leaders had said that they would intensify their agitation by blocking railways to put pressure on the government for the repeal of three farm laws after rejecting the Centre’s proposals to make amendments on Wednesday. Six rounds of talks have taken place between the Centre and farmer leaders regarding the laws but no headway has been made on the front.

The three farm laws enacted in September have been projected by the government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandis, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates. The Centre has repeatedly asserted that these mechanisms will remain.