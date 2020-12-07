New Delhi: The protest by farmers agitating against the three agriculture laws passed by the Centre entered its 12th day Monday. The farmers continue to camp at Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border), Sant Nirankari Samagam ground in Burari on the outskirts of Delhi and other border areas. Meanwhile, a nationwide shutdown has been called by the protesting farmers on December 8 as the fifth round of talks between Centre and leaders of the farmer groups remained inconclusive. The government has called another meeting on Wednesday, in a bid to pacify the farmers and end the deadlock over the new agriculture laws. On the other hand, the Samajwadi Party will organise farmer rallies in all districts of Uttar Pradesh from December 7 with its chief Akhilesh Yadav slated to take part in such a rally in Kannauj district on a tractor. The decision came after opposition parties, including many regional political parties came out in strong support of the ‘Bharat Bandh’ on December 8 called by farmer unions. Also Read - Bharat Bandh on December 8: Banking Services, Milk And Vegetables Supply to be Affected | All You Need to Know

Stay here for the live updates:

12:26 PM: A doctor and a fashion designer from Ludhiana -Dr Harkanwal Sinkhon & Sandeep Grewal- join farmers' protest at Singhu (Delhi-Haryana border). Sandeep said, "We're all linked to farmers family. Centre must listen. It was never a political agenda but always about farmers' rights."

12:05 PM: Congress MPs from Punjab protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding winter session of Parliament to discuss farmers issue. “Session should be called, anti-farmer laws should be reconsidered & withdrawn. Govt is avoiding the session. It’s against democracy,” MP Manish Tewari says

11:30 AM: “Our party, MLAs and leaders have been serving farmers as ‘sevadars’ ever since. I haven’t come here as CM but as a ‘sevadar’. Farmers are in trouble today, we should stand with them. AAP supports Dec 8th Bharat Bandh, party workers will participate in it across the nation,” said Delhi CM.

11:20 AM: Traffic congestion at the toll plaza on Delhi Noida Direct Flyway.

#WATCH | Noida: An ambulance got stuck in traffic jam near the toll plaza on Delhi Noida Direct Flyway (DND), police facilitated its passage. pic.twitter.com/CFOqxpRtYI — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 7, 2020

11:07 AM: The chilla border on Noida link road is closed for traffic from Noida to Delhi due to farmers protests near Gautam Budh Dwar. People are advised to avoid Noida link road for coming to Delhi and use DND: Delhi Traffic Police

10:00 AM: We support all demands of farmers. Their issue & demands are valid. My party & I have stood with them from the very beginning. At the beginning of their protests, Delhi Police had sought permission to convert 9 stadiums into jails. I was pressurised but didn’t permit, said Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal leaves from his residence. https://t.co/HOV4oYrT1v pic.twitter.com/5CoIsWyDG8 — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2020

09:50 AM: Barring pre-existing marriage and banquet bookings already confirmed, all hotels, restaurants, resorts and bars to remain closed to show support to Bharat bandh on December 8, Hotel and Restaurant Association of Punjab said in a statement.

Farmers' protest against the farm laws enters Day 12 at Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border); heavy police force deployed. pic.twitter.com/q7sAsUglcC — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2020

09:30 AM: Police force deployed outside Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav’s residence at Vikramaditya Marg in Lucknow. Yadav is scheduled to visit Kannauj to stage a demonstration in support of farmers protesting against the farm laws.

भाजपा सरकार के पास 👉20,000 करोड़ का नया संसद कॉरिडोर बनाने

👉16,000 करोड़ का पीएम के लिए स्पेशल जहाज खरीदने का पैसा है। लेकिन यूपी के गन्ना किसानों को 14000 करोड़ भुगतान कराने का पैसा नहीं है। 2017 से गन्ने का मूल्य नहीं बढ़ा है। ये सरकार केवल अरबपतियों के बारे में सोचती है pic.twitter.com/KwEa7f8PY4 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) December 7, 2020

08:50 AM: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked the Narendra Modi-led Centre, says it has money to construct Parliament but nothing for farmers.

08:23 AM: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to visit Singhu Border (Haryana-Delhi border) today where farmers are protesting. Other ministers of Delhi government to also accompany the CM. They’ll inspect arrangements made by the UT Govt for farmers at the spot.

कृषि से सम्बंधित तीन नये कानूनों की वापसी को लेकर पूरे देश भर में किसान आन्दोलित हैं व उनके संगठनों ने दिनांक 8 दिसम्बर को ’’भारत बंद’’ का जो एलान किया है, बी.एस.पी उसका समर्थन करती है। साथ ही, केन्द्र से किसानों की माँगों को मानने की भी पुनः अपील। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) December 7, 2020

08:12 AM: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supports the Bharat Bandh called by farmer Unions on December 8 over FarmLaws, tweeted party chief Mayawati.

Delhi: Farmers continue to camp at Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border) to protest against the farm laws. The farmers' protest at Singhu border, against Central Government's Farm laws, entered 12th day today. pic.twitter.com/MAiekrZMvG — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2020

08:10 AM: Farmers continue to camp at Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border) to protest against the farm laws.

08:00 AM: Singhu, Auchandi, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh borders are closed. NH 44 is closed on both sides. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba & GTK road: Delhi Traffic Police