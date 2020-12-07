New Delhi: The protest by farmers agitating against the three agriculture laws passed by the Centre entered its 12th day Monday. The farmers continue to camp at Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border), Sant Nirankari Samagam ground in Burari on the outskirts of Delhi and other border areas. Meanwhile, a nationwide shutdown has been called by the protesting farmers on December 8 as the fifth round of talks between Centre and leaders of the farmer groups remained inconclusive. The government has called another meeting on Wednesday, in a bid to pacify the farmers and end the deadlock over the new agriculture laws. On the other hand, the Samajwadi Party will organise farmer rallies in all districts of Uttar Pradesh from December 7 with its chief Akhilesh Yadav slated to take part in such a rally in Kannauj district on a tractor. The decision came after opposition parties, including many regional political parties came out in strong support of the ‘Bharat Bandh’ on December 8 called by farmer unions. Also Read - Delhi Traffic Alert: Four Borders Shut in View of Farmers' Protest | Check Full List of Roads That Are Closed, Open

08:12 AM: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supports the Bharat Bandh called by farmer Unions on December 8 over FarmLaws, tweeted party chief Mayawati.

08:10 AM: Farmers continue to camp at Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border) to protest against the farm laws.

08:00 AM: Singhu, Auchandi, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh borders are closed. NH 44 is closed on both sides. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba & GTK road: Delhi Traffic Police