New Delhi: With at least 25 states affected due to the Bharat Bandh yesterday, farmer organisations said that the strike against the new agriculture laws was successful. However, the scheduled meeting on Wednesday between the government and the farmer unions protesting in Delhi has been called off after talks with Home Minister Amit Shah failed to make any breakthrough last night. As a result, farmers continue their demonstration amid the cold winters. Also Read - Govt Not Ready to Take Back Farm Laws, No Talks With Centre Today, Say Farmer Leaders After Meeting Shah

“The minister (Amit Shah) has said that a proposal will be given to the farmer leaders today. Farmer leaders will hold a meeting over the government’s proposal,” Hannan Mollah, General Secretary of All India Kisan Sabha, said. Shah had met 13 farmer leaders who have been protesting against the government’s contentious farm laws. Also Read - This Family in Punjab Says no to Wedding Gifts, Keeps Donation Box For Farmers

Leaders of the protesting farmers further informed that the farmer leaders will hold a meeting at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) at 12 pm today. Meanwhile, the agitators demanded that Delhi’s Ramlila ground be given to them instead of Burari, terming the latter an “open jail”. Also Read - Bharat Bandh Fails to Make Visible Impact on Commerce, Transport, Banking Across India

Follow LIVE updates:

7.16 AM: Farmers enter the 14th day of protest in the national capital.

Delhi: Farmers continue to camp at Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border) to protest against the farm laws. Farmers' protest at Singhu border, against #FarmLaws, entered 14th day today. pic.twitter.com/1l1vp2t5fo — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2020

7.14 AM: “The meeting was positive. The govt will give a proposal to farmer leaders which will be discussed. We want withdrawal of the three farm bills but govt wants amendments in the bills,” says Rakesh Tikait, Spokesperson, Bhartiya Kisan Union after meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Farmer leaders have been firm on their demand for repeal of three new farm laws enacted in September, which they claim will benefit corporates and end the mandi system and the minimum support price (MSP) regime.

They have demanded a clear ‘yes or no’ answer from the government, which in turn, asserted that the laws are committed to the welfare of farmers and have presented these laws as major reforms for their benefits.