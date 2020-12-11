New Delhi: Two IPS officers, who were leading the police force at the Delhi-Haryana Singhu border where farmers are protesting against three farm laws, have tested positive for COVID-19. The Delhi Police informed that Outer North DCP Gaurav and Additional DCP Ghanshyam Bansal have been put in isolation after they were diagnosed with the disease. Also Read - Safe And Effective: US Panel Endorses Emergency Use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine

With no let up in the farmers protest against the Centre’s new farm laws, the Delhi Police has intensified its security arrangements and suggested alternative routes to commuters entering or exiting the city. As part of their ‘Delhi Chalo’ march, farmers have been staging protests at four busy border points of the national capital – Singhu, Noida, Ghazipur and Tikri – to press their demands for repealing the agri-marketing laws.

Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs had directed states and UTs to ensure that novel coronavirus guidelines are followed during farmers’ protests.

The three farm laws enacted in September have been projected by the government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandis, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates. The Centre has repeatedly asserted that these mechanisms will remain.