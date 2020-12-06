New Delhi: Farmers protesting against the Centre’s new farm laws have taken another gateway between Noida and Delhi as members of Bhartiya Kisan Union Lok Shakti began their march from Rashtriya Dalit Prerna Sthal to Delhi via Kalindi Kunj in support of the ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest. The Delhi Traffic Police has already closed the Noida Link road at Chilla border where farmers have tried to break in through barricades. Also Read - Farmers Protest Likely to Intensify as Opposition Backs 'Bharat Bandh' on Dec 8 | 10 Points

Although not closed yet, commuters are best advised to avoid the Kalindi Kunj route from Noida to Delhi. The Delhi Police has deployed additional security forces and barricaded both sides of the border.

Besides, the Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters to take the DND Flyway instead of Noida Link road as the Ghazipur border on NH 24 is closed for traffic from Ghaziabad to Delhi in view of farmers' protest near Gautam Budh Dwar.

The agitating farmers have called for a ‘Bharat bandh’ on December 8 and threatened to intensify their agitation, block more roads occupy toll plazas leading to the national capital if the government did not accept their demands.

Yesterday, their fifth round of talks with the government ended in a deadlock, following which they stayed put on the borders of Delhi with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, blocking key routes leading to the national capital.

Enacted in September, the three farm laws are anticipated to bring “reforms” in the agriculture sector by removing middlemen and allowing farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

Farmers worry these laws will eliminate the safety net of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and do away with mandis that ensure earning. But the government says the MSP system will continue and the new laws will give farmers more options to sell their crop.