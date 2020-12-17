New Delhi: The Supreme Court will on Thursday hear a batch of pleas seeking a direction to the authorities to immediately remove the protesting farmers at several border points of Delhi against three new farm laws, a day after a Sikh priest died by suicide near the Singhu border leaving behind a note stating he was unable to bear the “pain of farmers”. Also Read - Sikh Priest Sant Baba Ram Singh's Last Rites to be Performed Today in Karnal

The top court had yesterday issued a notice to the Centre asking it to come to a solution before it becomes a “national issue”. The top court suggested a committee be set up with representatives from all stakeholders – farmers’ unions, Centre and states affected to resolve the deadlock. Also Read - Baba Ram Singh Suicide: Sukhbir Badal Says Don't Let Situation Deteriorate

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, who is leading the government side in the negotiations, said the ongoing agitation at Delhi’s borders is limited to one state and farmers of Punjab are being “misled” by the Opposition. He, however, expressed hope that there will be a solution “soon” to the ongoing impasse. Also Read - Who Was Sant Baba Ram Singh Who Committed Suicide at Singhu Border During Farmers Protest

Protesting farmer unions said constituting a new panel to break the stalemate on the three new agriculture laws is not a solution as they want a complete withdrawal of the farm legislation. They also said the government should have formed a committee of farmers and others before the laws were enacted by Parliament.

Thousands of farmers have been camping at several Delhi border points for 21 days on the trot, causing the closure of several routes around the national capital. They have demanded a written guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) from the Centre that prevents them from being submerged by big corporates.