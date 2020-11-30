New Delhi: Anticipating an intensification of the ongoing agitation as farmers protest in the national capital enters the fifth day, the Delhi Traffic Police on Monday kept the Tikri and Singhu entry points at Delhi-Haryana border closed for any traffic movement. Also Read - Kapil Sharma Shows Support to Farmers Protesting in Delhi, Trolls Back a Troll Who Asked Him to 'Stick to Comedy'

"Singhu Border is still closed from both sides. Please take alternate route.Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba Chowk & GTK road. Traffic is very very heavy. Please avoid outer ring road from signature bridge to Rohini & vice versa, GTK road, NH 44 & Singhu borders," the Delhi Traffic Police informed.

— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) November 30, 2020

Similarly, it has shut vehicular movement at Tikri border.

Traffic Alert Tikri border is closed for any Traffic Movement.

Available Open Borders to Haryana are following Borders Jharoda,Dhansa ,Daurala Jhatikera,Badusari,Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8,Bijwasan/Bajghera,Palam vihar and Dundahera borders — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) November 30, 2020

Remaining inter-state points which are still open between Delhi Haryana include Jharoda, Dhansa, Daurala Jhatikera, Badusari, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam vihar and Dundahera borders.

Meanwhile, security has also been tightened and barricading is underway at Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (Delhi-UP) border where farmers tried to break in from to join the Delhi Chalo protest against farm laws.

On Sunday, the Punjab farmers vehemently rejected the Centre’s ‘conditional’ offer for a meeting, keeping firm their intent behind the protest by refusing to move to Delhi’s Burari ground. Opposition party leaders showed solidarity and urged the BJP-led government to listen to the demands of the farmers unconditionally.

Later at night, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar held deliberations over the ongoing protest at BJP president JP Nadda’s residence.

A meeting of the protesting farmers’ unions with the Centre has already been scheduled for December 3.