Bengaluru: Farmers held protest during Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s ‘Janatha Darshan’ programme in Ujalamba village in Bidar district on Thursday.

They were protesting over issues of farmers’ loan waiver, crop insurance and Karanja Dam, among others.

— ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2019

Elsewhere, in Mandya, farmers’ protest has been on for seven days now. These farmers are demanding release of water from the Cauvery basin to their paddy fields. They protested in front of a bank after it apparently announced the auctioning of pledged jewellery.

“At this moment we are facing a deficit of water in our reservoirs. We have 75-80 TMC of water in our Cauvery reservoir. It’s not possible to release water to them. But we are requesting the government to release water to our standing crops and for our animals. If not we will continue our protest and we are thinking further possibilities,” farmers’ leader Darshan Puttananiah had told ANI.

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy had on Monday shifted the onus to the Centre and asked it to direct the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to resolve the issue.

In Shivamogga, citizens and various environmental groups staged a protest against the state government’s proposed plan to take water from Sharavathi river to Bengaluru. The protestors submitted a memorandum to Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner expressing their discontent over the government’s proposal.