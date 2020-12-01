New Delhi: As the ongoing farmers’ protests entered sixth day on Tuesday, Indian Overseas Congress Germany has decided to donate Rs 1 crore for the farmers. Standing for the agitating farmers the political organisation said, “We decided to reach out our hands to different areas such as medical care, education of their children, financial support for the family of deceased farmers.” Also Read - ‘Eat Jalebi, Pakoda From Our Langar’: Farmer Union Leaders Turn Down Govt’s Tea Offer at Meeting

The announcement of the donation came on the day when a marathon meeting was held at Vigyan Bhavan between 35 farmer leaders and the ministerial delegation that included Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce Som Parkash, after the Centre last night announced that it was advancing the talks earlier scheduled for Thursday.

However, the talks between the Centre and agitating farmer unions failed to end the standoff over the new farm laws, and the two sides will now meet again on December 3, while support from more quarters poured in for the thousands of protesters camping at Delhi borders for six days.

During the talks the ministers suggested setting up a committee to look into issues raised by farmers protesting against new farm laws, but it was rejected by representatives of 35 agitating organisations.

The government, on its part, rejected the demand for repealing the laws and rather asked the farmers’ bodies to identify specific issues related to the newly enacted Acts and submit those by Wednesday for consideration and discussion in the next round of talks on Thursday.

Farmer unions said protests will now intensify across the country until their demands are met.

Earlier in the day, the Congress demanded that the three farm laws be suspended immediately and all cases against protesters withdrawn. Congress Chief Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said, “The government should talk to the farmers with an open heart and the Prime Minister should announce suspension of all three central farm laws and withdrawal of all cases against the farmers.”

“Scrap all the three farm laws or give guarantee of continuation of MSP system to farmers,” he added.