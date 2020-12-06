New Delhi: The farmers’ protest has been raging in and around Delhi for over 10 days now, and shows no signs of mellowing down in the coming days unless the Centre accepts their demands regarding farm laws. Meanwhile, the farmers have called for the ‘Bharat Bandh’ on December 8, ahead of their sixth round of talks with the government on December 9. While many parties including the Congress, TRS, DMK and the AAP on Sunday extended their support to the shutdown called by the farmers, parties such as Trinamool Congress, RJD and the Left parties had backed farmers on their call for a countrywide strike on Saturday itself. The farmers are protesting against the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020 that were enacted in September this year. Also Read - Delhi: DMRC Begins Free Testing at These Metro Stations to Combat Coronavirus | Read Here

Here are top 10 points from this big story:

1) The Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) on Sunday extended his support to the Bharat Bandh call against new farm laws. TRS has demanded rollback of the farm laws. So far, 10 opposition parties have lend support to Dec 8 Bharat Bandh. The ten parties are — DMK, MDMK, CPI, CPI(M), VCK, IUML, Congress, MMK, IJK and KNMNK.

2) Demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi withdraw the farm laws, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) chief Hanuman Beniwal announced that the party will take a decision on whether or not to stay in National Democratic Alliance (NDA) after December 8. The RLP, an ally of BJP in Rajasthan, has also extended its support to the call for Bharat Bandh by farmers on December 8.

3) “Khalistani” flags were seen at a protest held outside the Indian High Commission in London on Sunday in support of the farmers protesting in New Delhi against the recently enacted farm laws. The protesters raised anti-India and pro-farmer slogans. A huge force of London police was seen deployed near the Indian High Commission as demonstrators gathered on Sunday.

4) Arjuna award and Rajiv Khel Ratna award recipient and boxer Virendra Singh, who contested 2019 Lok Sabha elections on a Congress ticket, joined the Delhi protest at Singhu border on Sunday afternoon to show solidarity. “If the government doesn’t withdraw the black laws, I’ll return my Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award,” he said at a gathering.

5) Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar said he will meet President Kovind on Wednesday to discuss the farmers’ protest issue and end the deadlock. “If the situation is not resolved soon, we will see farmers from across the country joining them,” he said.

6) Earlier today, Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary said that the government is ready to give in writing that MSP (Minimum Support Price) will continue alleging that farmers were getting ‘lured by those who are trying to score political benefits from the ongoing agitation’.

7) As the agitation grows in the national capital, the Delhi Traffic Police advised people to take alternative routes for entering and exiting the city. Those commuting from Noida to Delhi to come via the DND instead of Noida Link road at Chilla border, it said.

8) The Indian Tourist Transporters Association (ITTA) and Delhi Goods Transport Association have given a call for strike on December 8 in the national capital in solidarity with farmers’ call of ‘Bharat Bandh’. “A total of 51 unions decided to support farmers. Farming and transporting are like two sons of a father,” said Satish Sherawat, chief of ITTA. “We are supporting our farmer brothers. They are the roots of our business,” said Parmeet Singh Goldie, president, Delhi Goods transport Association.

9) As several opposition parties came out in support of farmers’ agitation near Delhi border, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav extended his support to Bharat Bandh call against farm laws. In a tweet, Yadav said, “Farmers Bharat Bandh has the full support of Samajwadi Party.”

10) Farmers in large numbers are converging in along borders with Delhi with food stock for six months and their tractors, while the BJP-led Central government is delaying a decision in the guise of talks and is not agreeing for the farmer’s just demands, the opposition parties in Tamil Nadu said.

(With agency inputs)