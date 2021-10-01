New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence and urged him to withdraw three farm laws. Soon after meeting PM Modi, Channi said he shared 3 primary issues with the PM at his residence. The 3 issues include farmers protest, paddy procurement and Kartarpur Corridor.Also Read - Police Use Water Cannons During Clash With Farmers in Haryana's Jhajjar | WATCH

"I asked the PM to resolve the matter of farmers' protest and resume dialogue with the protesting farmers. I demanded that the three laws should be withdrawn," Charanjit Singh Channi said after meeting PM Modi in Delhi.

Saying that it was a courtesy call, the chief minister said he has shared 3 issues with him. "Firstly, procurement season usually begins in Punjab on October 1 but this year, the Centre has decided to begin it on October 10. I've requested him to start procurement now," Channi added.

I asked the PM to resolve the matter of farmers' protest and resume dialogue with the protesting farmers. I demanded that the three laws should be withdrawn: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi after meeting PM Modi in Delhi pic.twitter.com/YhTikqunjX — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2021

Channi said he has also requested to PM Modi that the Kartarpur Corridor, which was closed due to COVID-19 pandemic, should be reopened at the earliest.

Notably, this was Channi’s first meeting with Modi after becoming chief minister.

He discussed the farm issues as the farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at Delhi’s borders against three farm laws since November last year and have been demanding the legislations be repealed.

The meeting with PM Modi comes after CM Channi urged him to withdraw the Centre’s order postponing paddy procurement in Punjab from October 1 to October 11.

CM Channi is also likely to meet former Congress president Rahul Gandhi later in the evening.