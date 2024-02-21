Home

Farmers Protest: Tear Gas Used At Punjab-Haryana Border, Centre Offers 5th Round Of Talks | What We Know So Far

The Farmers Protest has begun again today as the farmers are still not satisfied with the discussions with the government. As tear gas is being used at the Punjab-Haryana Border, Centre has now offered a fifth round of talks to the protestors..

Tear Gas At Farmers During Delhi Chalo March

New Delhi: After a brief pause, the Farmers’ Delhi Chalo March has begun again, as they stand staunch, at their demand for the enactment of law ensuring MSP for crops. Despite having meetings with the Central government, the two parties have been able to come to a consensus as their primary demand still remains unfulfilled. As the Farmers Protest resumes today, security has been heightened at the borders of Haryana, Delhi and Punjab, internet ban has been extended in Haryana and traffic advisories have also been issued in the states. In a recent development, tear gas has been opened at farmers at the Punjab-Haryana Border and the Centre has also offered a fifth round of talks with the farmers…

