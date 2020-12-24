New Delhi: Protesting farmer unions have said they would accept the government’s latest invite for talks if it sends a “concrete” proposal “legalizing MSP”. They also asked the government to not repeat “meaningless” amendments to the new agri laws that they have already rejected but come up with a concrete proposal in writing for another round of talks. Also Read - Over 20000 Members of Kisan Sena to March to Delhi Today in Support of Farm Laws

“There is an attempt to break the andolan by holding talks with organizations that have nothing to do with the protests… We have received no concrete proposal. Written proposal is a reiterating of verbal proposal on Dec 5 that we have already rejected. We stick to our demand of complete repeal. There is no assurance, nothing concrete on MSP. That is no legal guarantee offered. If the government sends a draft legalizing MSP, we will accept,” Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav said, reading out a letter by Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a joint front of the farmer unions. Also Read - ‘Marriage Can Wait’: Punjab Man Postpones Plans, Joins Farmers Protest During Job Leave From Abu Dhabi

Meanwhile, nearly 2000 members of farmer union Kisan Sena from western Uttar Pradesh will march to Delhi today in support of the Centre’s new agriculture laws. The union stated that the march will have members joining from the Braj area, which includes districts like Mathura, Agra, Firozabad, Hathras and also have supporters joining from Meerut and Muzaffarnagar in western UP. Also Read - PM Modi to Interact with Farmers on Dec 25 | Here's What to Expect Amid Protest at Singhu Border

At least five rounds of formal talks with the protesting unions have failed to break the deadlock, but a number of other farmer groups have been meeting the government in the meantime to extend their support to the new laws. While the government has presented the three laws as major reforms, protesting farmers fear they would weaken the mandi and MSP systems and leave them at the mercy of big corporates. However, the government has maintained these apprehensions are misplaced and has accused opposition parties of misleading the farmers.