New Delhi: The Narendra Modi-led government has also asked farmers to be vigilant against their platform being hijacked by some "anti-social" as well as "Leftist and Maoist" elements. This comes after Intelligence sources revealed that left-wing sources have hijacked farmers' protest as photographs of some protesters at the Tikri border holding posters demanding the release of activists arrested under various charges had gone viral.

Meanwhile, the agitators have planned to intensify their stir by blocking more highways around the national capital from Saturday. They will also stage sit-in protest in front of DC offices, houses of BJP leaders and block Reliance/Adani toll plazas on December 14. "On December 12, we'll block Delhi-Jaipur road. On December 14, we'll stage sit-in protest in front of DC offices, houses of BJP leaders and block Reliance/Adani toll plazas. No program to stop trains. Number of farmers coming here is increasing," Balbir S Rajewal, Bharatiya Kisan Union chief, said.

