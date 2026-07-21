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Farmers’ Protest LIVE: Punjab farmers hit the road, Shambhu, Khanauri borders sealed, section 163 imposed, traffic diverted on NH-44

Farmer’s Protest LIVE Updates: Punjab farmers are going to hold a massive protest at Kishan Ghat over the proposed India-US trade deal. Check all the live updates here.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Updated: July 21, 2026 1:02 PM IST
farmers protest
Farmers’ Protest LIVE: Punjab farmers hit the road, Shambhu, Khanauri borders sealed, section 163 imposed, traffic diverted on NH-44 | Image: ANI

Farmers’ Protest LIVE Updates: Farmers have again hit the roads and have started coming to Delhi to stage a massive protest, but this time the protest is not about MSP, but over the India-US trade deal. A large number of farmers from Patiala have been stopped at the Shambhu Border for a “Maha Panchayat” called by the Desh Bachao Morcha.

Delhi Traffic Police Issue Advisory

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of the farmers’ protest at Kisan Ghat. The police warned commuters about the possible traffic jams and diversions across major routes of the capital city.

Read more: AAP-led farmers' rally turns violent in Gujarat, police fire teargas shells after stones hurled, say protesters intended to...

Commuters Are Advised To Avoid These Routes:

  • Velodrome Road
  • Rajghat DTC Depot Road
  • Rajghat DTC Bypass Road
  • Nearby connecting roads around the protest site
  • Satyagrah Marg

Farmers not only from Punjab but from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Odisha are also expected to arrive at the Kisan Ghat. Farmer organisations, such as Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and BKU Ekta Sangharsh are also expected to join the protest.

Check all the live updates here

Follow updates here:

  • Jul 21, 2026 1:02 PM IST

    Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher told news agency PTI that, “We are being stopped at
    Shambhu border, we will talk to the administration about it and give an update”.

  • Jul 21, 2026 12:52 PM IST

    According to news agency ANI, Punjab Police has sealed the Shambhu Border after hundreds of farmers gathered at the Punjab-Haryana border.

  • Jul 21, 2026 12:24 PM IST

    Several farmers have been stopped at Shambhu border

  • Jul 21, 2026 12:13 PM IST
    Haryana Traffic Police Issues Travel Advisory
    Haryana Traffic Police urged commuters to take the Ambala Cantonment-Chandigarh-Lalru-Dera Bassi-Zirakpur route to go to Punjab.
    Commuters who are heading to the capital city from Punjab can take Rajpura-Lalru-Dera Bassi-Zirakpur-Ambala Cantonment route.
  • Jul 21, 2026 12:11 PM IST

    Police stopped several farmers in Khanoor. These farmers were on their way to the capital city to join the agitation.

    • Jul 21, 2026 12:08 PM IST

      The police in Haryana’s Bahadurgarh stopped as many as five buses carrying farmers.
      These farmers were on their way to the capital city to join the agitation.

    • Jul 21, 2026 12:05 PM IST

      Farmers not only from Punjab but from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Odisha are also expected to arrive the Kisan Ghat. Farmer organisations, such as Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and BKU Ekta Sangharsh are also expected to join the protest.

    • Jul 21, 2026 12:04 PM IST

      Alternate routes for vehicles coming from Delhi to Punjab

      Ambala → Chandigarh Road → Lalru → Dera Bassi → Zirakpur →
      Punjab

      Alternate routes for vehicles coming from Punjab to Delhi

      Rajpura → Lalru → Dera Bassi → Zirakpur → Ambala Cantt →
      Delhi

      From Rajpura, Lalru or Dera Bassi, commuters can take
      alternate routes to reach Ambala Cantt.

    • Jul 21, 2026 12:00 PM IST
      Delhi Traffic Police Issue Advisory


      A traffic advisory has been issued by the Delhi Traffic Police ahead of the farmers’ protest at Kisan Ghat. The police warned commuters about the possible traffic jams and diversions across major routes of the capital city.
      Commuters Are Advised To Avoid These Routes:

      Velodrome Road
      Rajghat DTC Depot Road
      Rajghat DTC Bypass Road
      Nearby connecting roads around the protest site
      Satyagrah Marg

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    About the Author

    Joy Pillai

    Joy Pillai

    Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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