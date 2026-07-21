Farmers’ Protest LIVE: Punjab farmers hit the road, Shambhu, Khanauri borders sealed, section 163 imposed, traffic diverted on NH-44

Farmers’ Protest LIVE Updates: Farmers have again hit the roads and have started coming to Delhi to stage a massive protest, but this time the protest is not about MSP, but over the India-US trade deal. A large number of farmers from Patiala have been stopped at the Shambhu Border for a “Maha Panchayat” called by the Desh Bachao Morcha.
The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of the farmers’ protest at Kisan Ghat. The police warned commuters about the possible traffic jams and diversions across major routes of the capital city.
Farmers not only from Punjab but from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Odisha are also expected to arrive at the Kisan Ghat. Farmer organisations, such as Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and BKU Ekta Sangharsh are also expected to join the protest.
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