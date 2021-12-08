New Delhi: An urgent meeting of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha’s five-member committee is currently underway in the national capital. The meeting is being held likely to take a decision on the future course of action on farmers’ protest. The main meeting to discuss whether to call off the stir will however be held at 2 pm on Wednesday. As per reports, ahead of the meeting, the government at the Centre in a fresh letter to SKM said that it is ready to accept all demands of farmers.Also Read - Decision To Call Off Protest Will Be Taken Today, Farmers Demand Withdrawal of Cases Against Them | Key Points

Moments before the urgent meeting, Ashok Dhawale, one of the members of SKM's 5-member committee said, "We appreciate that the government is ready for talks and is giving something in writing. But the proposal had a few flaws, so last night, we sent it back with some amendments and are awaiting their response."

He added, "The formation of an MSP-focused committee is needed, including members from the farmers' union. The government also said that the cases registered against us will be taken back after we finish the movement, which is wrong. We don't like sitting here in the cold. The compensation has been approved theoretically, we need something concrete like the Punjab model. They also promised to take back the Electricity bill, but now they want to discuss it with the stakeholders and then put it up in Parliament. It's contradictory."

Earlier on Tuesday, SKM held a meeting to discuss the Centre’s response and said that some pending issues still remain. The farmers’ body informed that the government, in its proposal, has asked them to first end the protest and only then cases against them will be taken back.

Addressing the press conference after the meeting on Tuesday, SKM’s Balbir Singh Rajewal said that they will not accept the government’s condition that cases against farmers will be withdrawn after agitation is called off.

“Government’s proposal says after we end the movement, then only will they withdraw cases. We are apprehensive about it. Government should immediately begin with the (cases’ withdrawal) procedure. Final decision to be taken at tomorrow’s meeting,” said Balbir Singh Rajewal.

Bharatiya Kisan Union’s (BKU) Gurnam Singh Charuni said the Centre should follow the Punjab model while giving compensation to the kin of over 700 deceased farmers. “For compensation to over 700 deceased farmers’ kin, we want the Centre to follow Punjab model; Rs 5 lakh compensation and a job as announced by Punjab government should be implemented by Government of India as well,” Charuni said.

The SKM further said that they have sent a few suggestions and objections to the government’s proposal on our pending demands. “The government wants both farmers and government officials should be part of the committee on MSP and other pending demands,” they said.

On November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre will bring necessary bills in the winter session of Parliament beginning later this month to repeal the farm laws. The Prime Minister also said that the government will constitute a committee to work on a new framework for Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill on the first day of the winter session on November 29. President Ram Nath Kovind has also given his assent to the Bill that completes the process of repealing the three farm laws. The SKM called off a planned tractor march to Parliament on November 29 and said that it would wait until December 4 for the Union government to formally respond to its demands, which it had stated in an open letter to the Prime Minister. Farmers have been protesting against the farm laws on various borders of Delhi since November 26, 2020.