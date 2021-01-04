New Delhi: The government at the Centre will hold its crucial seventh round of talks at 2 pm on Monday with the protesting farmers who have been protesting at various borders of the national capital for over a month demanding repeal of the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act. Today’s talks is expected to deal with the demand to rollback the three acts and give a legal status to the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Earlier on Sunday, a day before the crucial talks, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for discussions regarding the government's strategy for resolving the current crisis at the earliest, sources said. Tomar discussed with Singh "all possible options" to find a "middle path" to resolve the crisis, sources added.

The protesting farmers have already given an ultimatum regarding intensifying their agitation if the talks failed, even as the government is trying to strike a middle path for the resolution of the issue.

Despite facing the wrath of the rains amid chilling cold, the agitating farmers have decided to remain adamant that they would protest till the government withdrew the three new farm laws. The agitating farmers' group on Saturday had announced to hold a parade in the national capital on the occasion of the Republic Day (January 26) if their demands are not met by then. They also declared that they would march into the city on their tractors and trolleys after the end of the official parade.

Meanwhile, the sixth round of talks between the Central government and farmer unions on Wednesday (December 30) ended on a positive note after over five hours, with the Centre saying that the two sides had reached consensus on two out of four key issues. The meeting saw some agreement come on the farmers’ demands on removal of penal provisions for stubble burning and the proposed Electricity Amendment Act. It was held at Vigyan Bhavan with Tomar, Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal and Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash heading the government side.

After the meeting on December 30, Minister Tomar said, “Today’s talks were held in a very good environment and concluded on a positive note. We have had consensus on two out of the four issues. Next meeting of government with farmers will take place on January 4.”

He said that the government and the farmers had reached agreement over the latter’s demands to keep farmers out of the penal provisions of the Commission for the Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Ordinance, 2020, and to withdraw the Electricity Amendment Bill 2020.

“We discussed stubble burning and the government assured the farmers that their concerns will be taken into account. The electricity bill was also discussed… this has not been enacted. Farmers believe that subsidy will be withdrawn (under this),” Tomar said.

Here are the live updates on the farmers’ protests:

09:20 AM: Protesters demonstrating against the farm laws at the Chilla border (Delhi-Noida border) take refuge in tents amid the recent spell of rainfall in the capital “We will only relent after the govt accepts our demands of rescinding the black farm laws,” said a protester.

09.00 AM: Our demands are the same as before-repeal the three farm laws and guarantee MSP. If our demands aren’t met, then, we’ll hold tractor march on Jan 6 and also on Jan 26: Sukhwinder S Sabra, Joint Secy, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Punjab ahead of seventh round of talks with govt

08.00 AM: Many issues are to be discussed. The government must understand, the farmer has taken this movement to his heart and won’t consider less than the laws’ repeal. Govt should implement Swaminathan’s report and make law on MSP: Rakesh Tikait, Spokesperson, BKU, on today’s meeting with Central government.