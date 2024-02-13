Home

News

Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: Security Beefed Up, Delhi’s IGI Airport Issues Advisory For Passengers

live

Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: Security Beefed Up, Delhi’s IGI Airport Issues Advisory For Passengers

Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: Security Beefed Up, Delhi's IGI Airport Issues Advisory For Passengers

Breaking News Latest Updates

New Delhi: Various farmer associations are staging the ‘Farmers Delhi Chalo Protest’ today, February 13, 2024 from Haryana to Delhi. The farmers have various demands, the main one being the enactment of law for MSP of crops. Despite a meeting with Union Ministers, the farmers are staging their protest today. Several restrictions have been imposed both on the borders and within the states of Haryana and Delhi. Stay tuned for all latest updates related to the protest and other latest news updates..

Trending Now

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.