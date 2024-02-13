Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: Security Beefed Up, Delhi’s IGI Airport Issues Advisory For Passengers

Top Recommended Stories

Updated: February 13, 2024 7:04 AM IST

By Ananya Srivastava

New Delhi: Various farmer associations are staging the ‘Farmers Delhi Chalo Protest’ today, February 13, 2024 from Haryana to Delhi. The farmers have various demands, the main one being the enactment of law for MSP of crops. Despite a meeting with Union Ministers, the farmers are staging their protest today. Several restrictions have been imposed both on the borders and within the states of Haryana and Delhi. Stay tuned for all latest updates related to the protest and other latest news updates..

  • Feb 13, 2024 7:04 AM IST

    Security Heightened At Delhi Borders

    Security heightened at Delhi borders in view of the march declared by farmers towards the National Capital today. See visuals from the TIkri Border.

  • Feb 13, 2024 6:39 AM IST

    Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee General Secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher says..

    ‘The meeting with the ministers went on for around 5 hours yesterday. We presented an agenda in front of them. The central government has not been able to make a strong decision on anything.’

