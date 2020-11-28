Following the day-long confrontation at the Delhi-Haryana borders, the Delhi Police allowed hundreds of farmers to enter the national capital for a planned protest against Centre’s new farm laws. Also Read - Centre Invites Farmers For Talks on Dec 3 After Allowing Them to Enter Delhi For Peaceful Protest | Key Points

Violent clashes broke out on Friday at Singhu border and the Delhi Police had a tough time controlling the protesting farmers. The police tried to negotiate with a delegation of farmers, making it clear that the farmers won’t be allowed to cross the border and enter Delhi. When the initial talks failed, the police resorted to mild lathicharge and use of water cannons and tear gas on the protesters. Also Read - Farmers Protest: Delhi Metro Resumes Services on All Lines, Operation to be Normal on Saturday

The farmers with tractors and trolleys carrying food and essential supplies for days had been trying to enter Delhi from multiple points, defying barricades and barbed wires put up by Delhi Poice to restrict their entry. Also Read - ‘Don't Bite Hands That Feed You’: AAP Launches Scathing Attack on Centre, Supports Farmers

At the epicentre of the farmers’ protest in North Delhi’s Sant Nirankari Ground where around 600 farmers were headed to hold peaceful protest allowed by the police.

Here are the LIVE updates of farmers’ protest:

Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar appealed to the protesting farmers to end their agitation and said the government is ready to discuss all issues with them. Asserting that the new farm laws will bring tremendous improvement in the lives of farmers, he said the government was already engaging with various farmers’ organisations and they have been called for discussions on December 3.

At the Tikri border, some groups of farmers were escorted by police personnel around 3 pm amid tight security and taken towards the identified protest site. But those gathered at the Singhu border, one of the main routes used to access the city from Punjab, had not entered the city till late evening.

As more Punjab farmers crossed the state’s border with Haryana, by evening, all police barricades at the border with Punjab and along the highway to Delhi were lifted, allowing traffic to run as before.

In Uttar Pradesh too, farmers staged sit-ins and demonstrations at many places, including Lucknow. In Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat and Gautam Budh Nagar in western UP, besides Jhansi and Jalaun in Bundelkhand region, protests on various roads resulted in considerable blockades and traffic disruptions.

Delhi Metro services resumed on all lines on Friday evening after they were disrupted for a few hours at multiple places because of the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march.