New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Thursday meet Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh amid the ongoing protest by farmers around Delhi over Centre's farm law. According to reports, the meeting is likely to take place at 9:30 AM today at Shah's residence. The crucial meet also comes ahead of next rounds of talks between farmer leaders and the Centre to discuss the issues on which the farmers have been protesting for the last seven days on the borders of the national capital.

"The meeting has been called between Amarider Singh and Amit Shah to understand the issue relating to the contentious farm laws and to adopt a 'middle-way approach' to end the deadlock," an official in the Chief Minister's Office said. The Centre is keen to end the deadlock as early as possible as the national capital blockade has severely impacted the economy.

Terming the farmers' fight against the farm laws as just, Singh had on Monday asked the Centre why it was being adamant on the issue and not listening to the farmers.

The last round of talks between a group of more than 32 farmer union leaders and the government remained inconclusive. The farmers had declared that they would continue their protest and the agitation will be strengthened day by day until they do not get a solution to their demands from the government.

Farmer unions claim the new laws will lead to the dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) system, leaving farmers to the mercy of corporate houses. But the government says the system will continue and the laws will give farmers more options to sell their crops.