Delhi Metro Latest News: Keeping in view the farmers protest in the neighbouring states, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Thursday said that the metro services from NCR region to Delhi will remain suspended on Friday till further notice.

Taking to Twitter, the DMRC said as advised by Delhi Police, the metro services will be available only from Delhi towards the NCR sections on Friday.

"As advised by Delhi Police, Metro services will be available only from Delhi towards the NCR sections tomorrow. However, services from the NCR stations towards Delhi will not be available due to security reasons till further notice," the DMRC said in a tweet.

On Wednesday, the DMRC had said trains would not cross borders of the national capital on Thursday till 2 PM due to farmers’ protests. The farmers panned to reach Delhi on Thursday through five highways connecting the national capital as part of the protest.

The Delhi Police, however, said they have rejected all requests received from various farmer organisations regarding the protest and warned of legal action against them if they came to the city to hold any gathering amid the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

Delhi Police personnel have been deployed in large numbers in the border areas of the national capital and all incoming vehicles were being checked in view of the protest.

The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh and various factions of the Bharatiya Kisan Union have joined hands and formed a ‘Samyukta Kisan Morcha’ to press the central government to scrap the three new farm laws.

(With inputs from PTI)