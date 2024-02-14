Farmers’ Protest: Mobile Internet, Bulk SMS Services Suspended THESE Parts Of Haryana Till February 15

The decision to suspend mobile internet services, bulk SMS and all dongle services was taken as there was an apprehension of disturbance of peace in view of the proposed march.

New Delhi: Concrete barricades put up at Singhu border in view of farmers' protest march, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Farmers’ Protest: The Haryana government on Saturday ordered the suspension of mobile internet services and bulk SMS in seven districts due to farmers’ proposed ‘Delhi Chalo’ march. According to an official order, the mobile internet services will remain suspended in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa districts from 6 am on February 11 to 23:59 pm on February 13.

