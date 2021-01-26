New Delhi: Nearly 200 artists, including children, who took part in the Republic Day parade, were rescued after they got stranded near Red Fort on Tuesday after farmer’s tractor parade turned violent and protesters broke barriers and stormed the Mughal era monument. Also Read - Tractor Rally Violence: Delhi Police Names Yogendra Yadav, Medha Patkar and Other Prominent Leaders in FIRs

Delhi Police said the artistes were later safely rescued by personnel after being stuck for long hours in the afternoon, provided refreshments and subsequently escorted away. Also Read - Day After Farmers Rally Violence, Red Fort to Remain Shut For Visitors Till Jan 31

As per latest inputs, these artists were stranded near the Red Fort since 12 noon because of the farmers’ tractor rally. It was only around 7.30 PM that the Delhi Police rescued these artists from the Gazetted Officer’s (GO) Mess in Daryaganj and transported them to the Rashtriya Rangshala Camp in Dhaula Kuan. Also Read - Tractor Rally Violence: 2 Farmer Unions Withdraw Support From Protest, Delhi Police Says Culprits Will Not be Spared | Key Points

“There were around 300 artists including children at the Red Fort. As the situation developed, we provided them with food and shifted them to a safe place, Daryaganj Mess,” DCP (North) Anto Alphonse said.

The farmers’ tractor parade which was meant to highlight the demands of the farmer unions dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the national capital during the day as hordes of rampaging protesters broke through barriers, fought with police, overturned vehicles and delivered a national insult — hoisting a religious flag from the rampart of the Red Fort, a privilege reserved for India’s tricolour.

The red Fort area witnessed chaotic scenes for hours as the protesters pelted stones at police and damaged vehicles. On the other hand, the police personnel tried to control the mob by baton-charging them and lobbing tear gas shells.

Because of the violent protests, several roads across Delhi were closed which led to traffic snarls on arterial routes. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) also halted operations at multiple metro stations citing security concerns.

Delhi Police has also issued a statement saying that 83 of its personnel suffered injuries in violent clashes with protesters.