Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that he had planned to go to the border to express his solidarity with the farmers. Kejriwal also added that he wanted to go to the border as a common man and not as a chief minister. “I had planned that today I would go to the border not as CM but as a common man to express my solidarity with the farmers. I think they came to know about my plan and they did not let me go,” he said. Also Read - ‘No midway’: Farmers Say Will Demand ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ Reply From Home Minister Amit Shah at 7 PM Today

After hours of drama outside Kejriwal’s residence over him allegedly being put under house arrest by Delhi Police, the chief minister came outside and addressed the party members. Also Read - Sisodia Holds Protest Outside Kejriwal’s Residence Claiming Delhi CM Under House Arrest | Watch

“If I was not stopped, I would have gone and supported the protesting farmers in their Bharat Bandh movement. I am glad that Bharat Bandh was a success. I prayed for the protesting farmers while sitting inside,” Kejriwal said. Also Read - Delhi: Some Auto, Taxi Unions Join Bharat Bandh Protest, But Transport Services Largely Unaffected

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) earlier in the day alleged that the Delhi Police had put the chief minister under house arrest after he met protesting farmers at the Singhu border, a claim denied by the city police.

Joining the sit-in, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also said that he was not allowed to enter inside Kejriwal’s residence.

Later, Sisodia and some AAP members were allowed inside to meet Kejriwal shortly after which the party supremo addressed the party workers from his residence.