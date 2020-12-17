Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday requested the farmers to read Narendra Singh Tomar’s letter to them where the agriculture minister expressed his feelings to the farmer brothers and sisters. PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote, “Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has expressed his feelings by writing a letter to the farmer brothers & sisters, trying to have a polite dialogue. I request all Annadatas to read it. I also urge countrymen to make it reach to as many people as possible.” Also Read - No Amount Of Government Intervention Adequate For Pandemic-Hit Economy: Nirmala Sitharaman

Earlier today, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar wrote an 8-page letter to the protesting farmers, requesting them to not believe in the “white lies” being spread by some people that MSP will be stopped. He has urged the farmers to not believe in such lies. Also Read - ‘MSP Will Not Stop’: Tomar Writes 8-page Letter to Farmers, Urges Them Not to Believe in ‘White Lies’

In his letter, Tomar reiterated that the Central government is ready to give a written assurance regarding the MSP.

“Some farmer groups have spread rumours and misinformation. It is my job to dispel them come from a farming family. Those sitting on railway tracks who stopped rations reaching our soldiers protecting our borders, can’t be farmers,” the letter from the minister stated.

Without naming the Opposition, Narendra Singh Tomar claimed in his letter, “A lie is being spread in the name of MSP and Mandis. The fact is that nothing is going to change.”

“In the last six years, the Modi government has taken a lot of steps for farmers. Through these bills, the government has provided an additional option for farmers to sell their product anywhere they want,” Tomar went on to say.

While adding that MSP and APMC mandis will continue and the government is ready to give written assurance in this regard, Narendra Singh Tomar said the Congress sat on recommendations made in the Swaminathan Committee report for eight years.

“These days, they are working again to create tension. They even questioned our Army and their supreme sacrifice in Leh-Ladakh,” the Union Minister for Agriculture wrote in his letter to farmers.