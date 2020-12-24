New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Thursday took Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi into custody while several Congress leaders were stopped from marching to Rashtrapati Bhawan to show solidarity with protesting farmers in Delhi. The protest march was headed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with a memorandum to submit to President Ramnath Kovind that had over two crore signatures against the farm laws. Also Read - Australia vs India 2020 Schedule: Cricket Australia Declares Melbourne Cricket Ground as Standby Venue For Sydney Test Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Terming the central government as 'arrogant', Priyanka Gandhi lashed out saying "it is doing only its own politics and has no respect for farmers and jawans".

"Farmers need to be respected, it is a sin to brand them anti-nationals. It is the government's responsibility to hear out the farmers and redress their grievances," she said.

“Any dissenting voice against this government is classified as having elements of terror. We are undertaking this march to voice our support for the farmers,” the Congress leader further added.