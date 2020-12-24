Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday led a protest march to the Rashtrapati Bhawan where he will be joined by all Congress MPs and leaders to submit a memorandum with two crore signatures against the farm laws to President Ramnath Kovind. Also Read - Farmers' Protest: 'Legalise MSP,' Demand Kisan Unions as Precondition For Next Round of Talks Over Farm Laws

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and quoted a news report that claims that a Delhi-based company has refused to buy paddy from Madhya Pradesh farmers under the agreement of contract farming. “Farmers of India are agitating against the anti-agricultural laws to avoid such a tragedy. In this satyagraha, all of us will gave to support our annadatas,” he said. Also Read - J&K DDC Polls: Centre Claims People Voted For Development; Mehbooba Alleges BJP Used Money to Win Seats

Congress has collected signatures from across the country, urging an intervention from the President for withdrawal of the three farm reform laws.

LIVE UPDATES:

11.35 am:

Delhi Police take Priyanka Gandhi and other Congress leaders into custody. They were taking out a march to Rashtrapati Bhavan to submit to the President a memorandum containing 2 crore signatures seeking his intervention in farm laws issue. https://t.co/YHBbXmF8nC pic.twitter.com/SBB8BwyJ1P — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2020

Commenting on the protest march, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said, “We will march to Rashtrapati Bhavan. We want govt to atone for their complete lack of consulting farmers before passing these bills. I think the President has an important moral role in encouraging & guiding govt to not stand on their legislative pride.”

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has said that no permission has been granted for Congress’ march to Rashtrapati Bhavan today. However, three leaders, who have appointment at Rashtrapati Bhavan, will be allowed to go.