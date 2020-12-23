New Delhi: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday said that the government at the Centre is ready for a discussion anytime at the convenience of farmers’ unions. He also added that he is hopeful that the Kisan unions will discuss the government’s proposal and can suggest whatever changes they want in it. Also Read - Delhi Traffic Alert: Lodhi Road Closed From Safdarjung Madrasa to Flyover Due to AAP Rally

Speaking at a media briefing, the minister said, “I’m hopeful that Farmers’ Unions will discuss our request. Whatever they want to add & subtract from govt’s proposal, they should tell us. We’re ready for a discussion at the time anf date of their convenience. I’m hopeful of a solution.” Also Read - This 'Champi' Parlour is Giving Out Free Head Massages to Protesting Farmers at Singhu Border

The minister’s comments came a day after the protesting farmer unions deferred a decision on the central government’s offer for fresh talks to resolve the impasse over the new agri laws. Since November 26, thousands of farmers are protesting against the central government on Delhi’s interstate borders at Singhu, Tikri, Ghazipur, and Chilla on the Delhi-Ambala, Delhi-Hisar, Delhi-Ghaziabad, and Delhi-Noida routes respectively. Also Read - In Blood-Written Letters, Farmers Urge PM Modi to Repeal Farm Laws; Govt Hopeful of Resuming Talks | Key Points

On the occasion of National Farmers Day, the minister further said that he would like to thank banks, as they brought over 1 crore farmers under the Kisan Credit Card cover during pandemic. He said, ” I would also like to thank banks, as they brought more than 1 crore farmers under Kisan Credit Card cover during pandemic & gave farmers Rs 1 lakh crores in last 8 months. We’ve undertaken some reforms & will bring more in future.”

Adding on future programmes, Minister Tomar stated, “Through various schemes, we will fill all gaps in agriculture sector, which will benefit farmers and ensure they get the right price. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, we saw that work related to farming and agriculture wasn’t affected.”

Earlier on Tuesday too, Tomar said he is hopeful that protesting unions would soon complete their internal discussions and resume talks with the government to resolve the crisis. He also met two more peasants’ bodies from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh that extended support to the legislation.

“Representatives of different farmers’ bodies had come to tell that the laws are good and are in the interest of farmers. They had come to urge the government not make any amendments to the laws,” Tomar said after meeting the two groups.

“I am hopeful they (protesting farmers’ unions) will soon complete their internal discussions and come forward for talks. We will be able to find a solution successfully,” the minister said.