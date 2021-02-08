New Delhi: Government has asked Twitter to remove 1178 Pakistani-Khalistani accounts that are spreading misinformation and provocative content around farmers’ protests. The micro-blogging site is yet to completely comply with orders, news agency ANI reported. The development comes days after the Centre asked Twitter to block 250 accounts using provocative hashtags like “farmers genocide” on the popular social media platform. These included accounts of Kisan Ekta Morcha, BKU Ekta-Urgahan, Tractor2twitr that have thousands of followers and have been actively involved in the ongoing farmers protests. However, after blocking the accounts for a day, Twitter unblocked them stating that they were not spreading “inflammatory speech”. Also Read - Parliament LIVE Updates: PM Modi to Reply on Motion of Thanks to President's Address in Rajya Sabha

Last month, the social media giant had suspended more than 300 accounts engaged in spam and platform manipulation after the farmers’ tractor rally took an ugly turn in the national capital on January 26. “Using a combination of technology and human review, Twitter worked at scale and took action on hundreds of Tweets that have been in violation of the Twitter Rules and suspended more than 300 accounts engaged in spam and platform manipulation,” a Twitter spokesperson informed IANS. Also Read - Sachin Tendulkar's Farmer Protest Controversy Tweet: NCP Leader Sharad Pawar Trolled For Advising Master Blaster

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police is probing the Republic Day violence, wherein it has lodged multiple FIRs and booked, among others, several farmer leaders leading the protests at the national capital’s borders since November-end. Also Read - Conspiracy Hatched Abroad to Defame Indian Tea: PM Modi in Assam | Highlights